Breakfast and Brunch

By: Rheanna Kish and The Canadian Living Test Kitchen

The key to achieving the perfect hollandaise is to temper, or slowly heat, the egg yolks over simmering water; it will prevent them from curdling as you gradually whisk in the melted butter. To separate the egg yolks from their whites with ease, crack each egg into your hand, one at a time, and, over a bowl or sink, pass the yolk from one hand to the other, letting the egg white drain through your fingers.

Read More