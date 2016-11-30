Search in:

The dos and don'ts of creating an artisanal cheese board
The dos and don’ts of creating an artisanal cheese board

By: Renée Reardin

Whether grand soirée or low-key gathering, a cheese board is always the right app on the menu. And it’s easy enough—just grab some different fromages, a box of crackers, maybe some grapes, and you’re good to go. Right? Not quite. Better read on.

Wassail Royale Punch
Wassail Royale Punch

By: Victoria Walsh, Scott McCallum and The Canadian Living Test Kitchen

Wassail is a hot mulled cider drink that's traditionally enjoyed on New Year's Eve. In this iced "royale" version, we've swapped out the cider in favour of sparkling wine and pears. Prep the punch in advance so you can relax and spend time with guests as soon as they arrive.

Feature

Holiday desserts that pair perfectly with coffee

Baklava
Baklava

By: The Canadian Living Test Kitchen
  Mulled Wine and Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake
    Mulled Wine and Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake with Candied Sage

    By: Jennifer Bartoli and The Canadian Living Test Kitchen
  Hygge: The Art of "Finding Magic in the Ordinary"
    Hygge: The Art of "Finding Magic in the Ordinary"

    By: Renée Reardin
  Smoky Spiced Coffee
    Smoky Spiced Coffee

    By: Victoria Walsh, Scott McCallum and The Canadian Living Test Kitchen

Feature

Over 50 and fabulous: A guide to aging gracefully

Canadian Living x L'oréal Present Winter Beauty
Video: Canadian Living x L'oréal Present Perfect Age: Winter Beauty

Susan Sarandon on how to age gracefully
Susan Sarandon on her favourite roles and how to age gracefully

How to combat dry skin this winter
How to combat dry skin this winter

How to clean out your beauty collection and makeup bag
Streamline your beauty stash with these simple tips

Anti-aging skin care tips
Anti-aging skin care tips

8 mascaras you have to try (all under $20)
8 mascaras you have to try (all under $20)

The best anti-aging skin-care ingredients: A breakdown
The best anti-aging skin-care ingredients: A breakdown

8 iconic beauty products that are still relevant today
8 iconic beauty products that are still relevant today

The best haircuts for thinning hair
The best haircuts for thinning hair

7 secrets to growing out short hair
7 secrets to growing out short hair

The best beauty oils for hair, body and skin
The best beauty oils for hair, body and skin

Kim Cattrall talks aging and beauty
Kim Cattrall talks aging and beauty

