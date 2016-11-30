Menus & Entertaining
16 fantastic holiday appetizers that will get the party started
Kick-off the festivities with these recipes for crowd-pleasing apps.
Kick-off the festivities with these recipes for crowd-pleasing apps.
Whether grand soirée or low-key gathering, a cheese board is always the right app on the menu. And it’s easy enough—just grab some different fromages, a box of crackers, maybe some grapes, and you’re good to go. Right? Not quite. Better read on.Read More
Let’s take a look at the last 12 months in fashion.
Lupita Nyongo'o, Alicia Keys, Covergirl and more!Read More
Wassail is a hot mulled cider drink that's traditionally enjoyed on New Year's Eve. In this iced "royale" version, we've swapped out the cider in favour of sparkling wine and pears. Prep the punch in advance so you can relax and spend time with guests as soon as they arrive.Read More
This intensely rich dark chocolate cake is for grown-ups only (but you can find the recipe for our kid-friendly version, Spiced Chocolate Bundt Cake, below). We used Cabernet Sauvignon for its balance of deep fruity and black pepper flavours, but you can use whatever type of red you have on hand. A sprinkling of our Candied Sage gives the cake an extra-special finish.Read More
Think about some of your warmest memories—drinking wine and reminiscing with girlfriends, chatting with your mom while she whips up a batch of your favourite muffins, having a dinner date that leads to cocktails that leads to stargazing by the water because neither of you want the night to end—that’s hygge. It’s finding happiness in the every day, and all you need to be able to attain it is to know about it.
This twist on an Irish coffee makes the classic warm cocktail extra enticing. In place of traditional Irish whiskey, we've used smoky mezcal, but if you can't find the agave-based liquor, peated Scotch whisky gives the same effect.Read More